Noted filmmaker R Sarath, who passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment for health-related ailments, had made a mark in Malayalam cinema as a director, screenwriter and storyteller. He was also known for his contributions to Keralam's social and cultural life. The 65-year-old had directed several films, including 'Sayahnam', 'Sthithi', 'Sheelabathi', 'Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu', 'Swayam' and 'Paradise'.

Sarath’s film 'Sayahnam,' which won the Indira Gandhi Award, also bagged seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000. His film The Desire: A Journey of a Woman won the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival in 2011. His other works include short films such as 'Achinte Katha,' 'Chumar Chithrangal,' 'Bhoomikkoru Charama Geetham' and 'Mahatma Gandhi Road.' His documentary on the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma also garnered international attention.

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According to Dr Biju, it was rare for a debut filmmaker to win a national award, let alone achieve the distinction of also winning seven state awards in the same year. “R Sarath was a filmmaker who was deeply aware of the times he lived in. His early films brought social issues and causes to the forefront, reflecting his commitment to filmmaking,” he said.

Sarath, according to PTI, was awarded the Central Government's Junior Fellowship for his work on mural paintings. His film 'Burial of Dreams', based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, also drew national attention. Born in Vilakkudy in Kollam district, Sarath completed his graduation in English from Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram and postgraduation from University College. He later completed a Film Appreciation course at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

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Before entering government service, he worked as a journalist with 'Kerala Kaumudi'. He retired in 2021 as Deputy Director in the Public Relations Department of the Kerala government. Sarath is survived by his wife and two sons. The FEFKA Directors' Union has expressed its condolences over his death.