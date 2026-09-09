Rukmini Vasanth has officially joined the cast of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming Malayalam film, marking her entry into the industry after making a name for herself across South Indian cinema.

The actor, known for her performances in Kannada films including ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ and other South Indian projects, was welcomed to the sets by Nivin and the team. The occasion also coincided with celebrations for the box-office success of ‘Bethlehem Family Unit’, with Nivin presenting Rukmini with a box of Mysore Pak.

The sweet gesture was a nod to a similar celebration following the success of ‘Bethlehem’, when Nivin had gifted Mysore Pak to Glixon Ashley. The team also distributed boxes of the sweet among the crew on the sets.

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Rukmini’s casting has added further interest to ‘NP 51’, which marks the 51st film in Nivin Pauly’s career. The film is being positioned as a romantic comedy, with the pairing of Nivin and Rukmini marking a new on-screen combination. The project is directed by Nashid Famy, who previously co-wrote ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ with director Vipin Das. Martin Prakkat, Nivin Pauly, Sibi Chavara and Ranjith Nair are jointly producing the film through Martin Prakkat Films, Poly Jr Pictures and Green Room Productions. Green Room Releases will handle its distribution.