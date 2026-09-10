Producer Pradip Kumar Nandy’s Nandy Movies is set to make its entry into the South Indian film industry with its first Malayalam production. Having established a presence in Bengali cinema with a slate of notable films, the production house is now venturing into Malayalam cinema for the first time.

Nandy Movies’ maiden Malayalam project is being produced in association with A2V Networks and Dream Big Films and will be directed by debutant Soorej Somachandran. The film, which belongs to the horror genre, marks Pradip Kumar Nandy’s first production in Malayalam. Pradip Kumar Nandy, Nitin Kumar, Alok Kumar and Sujith J. Nair are jointly producing the project.

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Further details about the film are expected to be announced in the coming days, including its cast, storyline and technical crew. Pradip Kumar Nandy ventured into film production after a successful entrepreneurial journey in the garment manufacturing industry. He entered cinema with the aim of backing distinctive stories and films that connect with audiences. Combining his business experience with his passion for cinema, Nandy has since expanded his production interests across languages.

The project also marks Nandy Movies’ collaboration with Dream Big Films, one of the prominent production and distribution houses in Malayalam cinema. Known for its involvement in bringing a diverse range of films to audiences, Dream Big Films’ association with Nandy Movies marks the beginning of a new production partnership in Malayalam cinema. Nandy Movies has built a presence in Bengali cinema through films including ‘Bhaggyolokkhi’, ‘Ranna Baati’, ‘Madam Sengupta’, ‘Bibi Payra’, ‘Phera’ and ‘Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat’.