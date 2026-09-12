Actor Amala Paul, last seen in ‘Level Cross’, is set to headline director M Padmakumar’s upcoming Malayalam film. The untitled project, which marks Padmakumar’s next after ‘Uyir’, began production today. Known for films such as ‘Vargam’, ‘Vasthavam’, ‘Shikar’ and ‘Joseph’, Padmakumar is teaming up with Amala Paul for the new project, which is produced by Ramesh Gopinathan under the Rajsagar Films banner.

Amala Paul, who has appeared in several prominent roles in Malayalam and Tamil, plays the central character in the film, which also features an ensemble cast including Vijay Babu, Irshad, Kottayam Nazeer, Binu Pappu, Indrans, Rony David Raj, Deepan Sivaraman and Aadhya Amit. Amala wore a simple white kurta with red floral prints for the event.

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The story and screenplay are by M P Suneesh Kumar. Shamnas M Ashraf is the executive producer, while Sujan Kumar serves as the line producer. Cinematography: Ajay David Kachappilly, Music Direction: Nandhagopan, K. K. Nishad, Lyrics: B. K. Harinarayanan, Muthu, Vivek Muzhakkunnu, Editor: Sooraj E. S., Art: Saburam, Sound Design: Ranganath Ravee, Makeup: Ratheesh Ambady, Costumes: Sameera Saneesh, Choreography: Dinesh Kumar, Anu Viswanath, Stunts: P C. Stunts, Michael, Ashraf Gurukkal, Chief Associate Director: K. J. Vinayan, Associate Directors: Akash M., Saji Mundoor, Rahul Krishnan V., Production Controller: Tobias, Production Executive: Ashraf Panjhara, Finance Controller: Anil Kumar Mankavu, Finance Managers: Biju Parakkal, M. K. Dileep Kumar, Adithyan C., Stills: Sibi.