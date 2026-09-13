The trailer of ‘Padayaatra’, which brings together filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty after more than three decades, has been released. The film marks the fourth collaboration between the veteran filmmaker and the megastar, 32 years after their last outing, ‘Vidheyan’.

Produced by Mammootty Kampany, ‘Padayaatra’ is the banner’s eighth production. Set in a bygone era, the film features Mammootty as a doctor and appears to be a socially relevant drama centred on changing human values.

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“It is not the times that have changed, it is us,” says the film’s tagline, offering a glimpse into the central idea of the story. The trailer also introduces Grace Antony and Indrans in key roles, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Aliyar, Sreeshma Chandran, Alancier Ley Lopez, Madhupal, Nandu, P Sreekumar, Jagadish and Zeenat.

Adoor and Mammootty have previously collaborated on three acclaimed films: ‘Anantharam’, ‘Mathilukal’ and ‘Vidheyan’. Their last film together, ‘Vidheyan’, released in 1993 and went on to become one of the most celebrated works of both the filmmaker and actor.

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The story, screenplay and dialogues of ‘Padayaatra’ have been jointly written by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and KV Mohankumar. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer, while Mujeeb Majeed has composed the music.

Post-production on the film is currently underway. ‘Padayaatra’ is expected to release in theatres in Kerala, with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films handling its distribution in the state.