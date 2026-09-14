The upcoming Telugu movie ‘Swayambhu’ starring Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead is reportedly a visual spectacle with the makers claiming that the film is being made on a spectacular canvas with over 2500 graphic shots. If this is true, this is quite equivalent to the graphic levels used by Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Avengers: End Game’. The movie directed by Bharat Krishnamachary is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar for the banner of Pixel Studios and is presented by Tagore Madhu.

'Swayambhu' was shot extensively in multiple locations for over 175 days. Meanwhile, the makers said that the release date of the movie will be announced soon. The movie weaves history and legends while narrating the tale of a historic war that took place in 985 AD.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who won pan-Indian attention with ‘Karthikeya 2’, plays the lead in ‘Swayambhu’, his 20th film. He reportedly sports the look of a historic warrior, and videos of his preparation for the film’s action sequences have already generated considerable interest.

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Samyukta and Nabha Natesh play the female leads, with Samyukta portraying a warrior. Subbaraju and Sunil are also part of the ensemble cast. The screenplay has been penned by director Bharat Krishnamachary. The film’s technical crew includes KK Senthil Kumar as cinematographer, Ravo Basrur as music composer and Thammi Raju as editor. M Prabhakaran and Raveendar are the production designers, while Vijay Kamisetty has written the dialogues. Stunt Silva and King Solomon have choreographed the action sequences, with Ramajogayya Shastri and Shiva Shakti Dutta credited as lyricists.

Vijay Binny and Bhanu are the choreographers, Anureddy Akkenri is the costume designer and BBHR Prasad is the executive producer. Fantom FX has handled the VFX, while Dhani Elay is the publicity designer and First Show is overseeing the marketing. ‘Swayambhu’ is set for a worldwide release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.