As veteran actor Anant Nag is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, a lesser-known chapter of his long association with Malayalam cinema is worth revisiting. Decades ago, the celebrated Kannada actor stepped into the shoes of one of Kerala’s most iconic historical figures — Maharaja Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma — in Lenin Rajendran’s 1987 biographical film ‘Swathi Thirunal’.

The film marked an unusual chapter in Anant Nag’s career. Already acclaimed for his work in films such as ‘Ankur’ and G.V. Iyer’s ‘Hamsageethe’, in which he played a classical musician, Nag was approached by director Lenin Rajendran and cinematographer Madhu Ambat to play the Travancore ruler and composer. Nag had also become familiar to Malayali audiences after his Kannada film ‘Narada Vijaya’ was dubbed into Malayalam and reportedly performed well in Kerala.

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Interestingly, Nag was not the first actor considered for the part. Sai Kumar was reportedly initially offered the role, but it eventually went to Anant Nag, who brought his experience of playing a classical musician to the demanding portrayal of Swathi Thirunal.

Released in 1987, ‘Swathi Thirunal’ traces the life of the legendary ruler, composer and patron of the arts, with his musical legacy forming the backdrop of the narrative. The film featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Srividya as Gowri Parvati Bayi, Nedumudi Venu as Irayimman Thampi, Murali as Shadkala Govinda Marar, and Ambika as Narayani Pillai.

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Though Anant played the titular character on screen, his voice was dubbed by actor and filmmaker Venu Nagavally. Venu, who was known for his own distinctive voice and performances, had earlier and later dubbed for several actors, but ‘Swathi Thirunal’ remains one of the notable instances of him lending his voice to Anant Nag.

The film went beyond being a historical biopic, earning recognition for its music and technical work. Carnatic vocalist M. Balamuralikrishna, who contributed his voice to several songs in the film, won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Playback Singer for ‘Swathi Thirunal’. The film also earned Special Jury Awards for Lenin Rajendran and composer M B Sreenivasan, while art director P Krishnamoorthy was honoured for his work.

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The film also holds significance in the career of actor Ranjini, who made her screen debut as Sugandhavalli in ‘Swathi Thirunal’. Nearly four decades later, Anant Nag’s portrayal of Swathi Thirunal remains one of his intriguing links with Malayalam cinema, a role that brought together his experience in classical-musician characters, his familiarity with Kerala audiences, and one of Malayalam cinema’s ambitious historical projects.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday congratulated noted actor Anant Nag on being chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024. In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Anant Nag. His artistic journey will forever inspire future generations." He said the announcement of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, one of the highest honours in Indian cinema, for veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was a matter of pride for all Kannadigas.