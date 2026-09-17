Every year, cinema buffs eagerly await the announcement of the Indian film that will represent the country at the Academy Awards. The Film Federation of India (FFI) is set to announce this year’s official entry on Friday at an event in Mumbai, scheduled for 3 pm.

The FFI has been responsible for selecting India’s official submission for the Oscars for several years. While the federation chooses one film to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category, other Indian films can independently submit themselves for consideration in the same category.

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According to sources, several films have been submitted for consideration this year. Under the eligibility rules, films must have been released theatrically in India between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, and must have had a theatrical run of at least seven consecutive days.

Last year, no Malayalam film was submitted to the FFI. Bollywood film ‘Homebound’, a poignant story about two friends aspiring to secure police jobs, was eventually selected as India’s official entry but failed to make the Oscars shortlist. This year, however, Malayalam cinema could have a stronger presence in the selection process. According to reports, ‘Balan’, directed by Chidambaram, is among the films being considered. The film explores the relationship between a mother and her son.

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Malayalam cinema had a notable presence in the Oscar selection process in 2024, when Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018’ was chosen as India’s official entry. Other Indian films, including ‘Dorothy’ and ‘Dhurandhar 2’, are also expected to be in contention this year.

Meanwhile, 62 films from various countries have already been submitted for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.