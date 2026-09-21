A nostalgic reunion with his former law college classmates has brought actor Mammootty back to the halls where he spent his student years. A video of the actor meeting his old friends at Government Law College, Ernakulam, has gone viral on social media.

Mammootty attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1973–76 batch, of which he was a part. He arrived at the event with his wife, Sulfath, and was seen catching up with his former classmates, sharing conversations and posing for photographs.

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The actor was a law student at Ernakulam Law College between 1973 and 1976. Five decades after completing the course, Mammootty reunited with his batchmates to mark the milestone.

Videos from the gathering show the actor interacting warmly with his former classmates and friends. The visuals have since gained attention online, with fans sharing glimpses of Mammootty's reunion with the people who knew him long before he became one of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars.

Mammootty completed his LLB before practising as a lawyer for around two years. He later pursued a career in cinema and went on to establish himself as one of the most celebrated actors in Malayalam cinema.