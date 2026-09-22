The upcoming Asif Ali–Jis Joy film 'Kottayam Belt' is a high-stakes family thriller expected to hit theatres in the coming months. Marking the sixth collaboration between Asif and Jis Joy, the film has now secured its Kerala theatrical distribution rights with renowned distribution firm IMP Films. The story follows four brothers as they navigate a series of tense, conflict-ridden events. With realistic characters and situations rooted in everyday life, the film promises an engaging family drama with a thriller element.

Alongside Asif Ali, Kottayam Belt features an extensive ensemble cast, including Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bobby Kurian, Vishnu Agasthya, Alencier, Sreekanth Murali, Prem Prakash, Vineeth, Jinu Joseph, Chembil Ashokan, Renjith Shekhar, Shruti Ramachandran, Sharanya Ramachandran, Sandra Chandran, Ayka Dev, Nithin Prasanna, Jaya Shankar, Jeo Baby, Renji Panicker, Renjith Velayudhan, Vijay Sathya (Pasupathy), Mahendra and VTM Charlie.

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‘Kottayam Belt’ is produced by T R Shamsudheen, known for delivering memorable cinematic experiences such as ‘1983’, ‘Queen’, and ‘Kaanekkaane’, in partnership with Venu Gopalakrishnan. Suresh Gopalan has written the screenplay with cinematography by Binendra Menon and music by Govind Vasantha. Bobby-Sanjay duo are also involved in the project. Chief Associate Director: Sagar, Art Direction: Ajayan Mangad, Editing: Sooraj E. S., Costumes: Sameera Saneesh, Makeup: Sudhi Kattappana, Production Controller: Javed Chempu, Production Head: Jithin Achankunnu, Still Photographer: Bijith Dharmadam, Designs: YellowTooths.