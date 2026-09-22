Prithviraj is facing another setback at the Hindi box office, with his latest release 'Daayra' struggling to draw audiences in its opening days.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Prithviraj and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, the crime thriller has collected only ₹4.69 crore in India in its first four days, despite being made on a reported budget of ₹50 crore.

'Daayra' was released in theatres on September 18. The film opened with a net collection of ₹1 crore in India on Friday. Collections picked up over the weekend, with the film earning ₹1.75 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. Its three-day total stood at ₹4.50 crore.

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However, the film's collections remained subdued on its first Monday, taking its four-day total to ₹4.69 crore. With the film yet to reach the ₹5-crore mark after four days, its theatrical run has got off to a slow start.

The performance adds to a difficult run for Prithviraj in Hindi cinema. His 2024 release 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 2025 film 'Sarzameen' also failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

With 'Daayra' now struggling to gain momentum, the film will need a substantial improvement in collections in the coming days to turn its theatrical performance around.