Thiruvananthapuram: Legendary actor and filmmaker Madhu, one of the enduring names in Malayalam cinema, turned 93 today. There are no special celebrations as he spends the day quietly at his home in Kannammoola. Born on September 23, 1933, as the eldest son of R Parameswara Pillai and Thankamma at Gowreesapattom, Madhu began his film career 63 years ago.

National award-winning actor Mammootty also wished the veteran actor on his birthday. "Happy Birthday, superstar," the actor wrote on his Faceboook page, while posting a photo of the duo together.

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He made his screen debut with 'Ninamaninja Kaalpaadukal,' directed by N N Pisharady, and went on to carve a place for himself as an actor, director and producer. Madhu made his directorial debut with Priya and turned producer with Sathi. He later founded Uma Arts Studio, named after his daughter Uma.

Madhu was married to Jayalakshmi, a native of Kannammoola. Since her death in 2014, he has been leading a quiet life at his residence in Kannammoola, close to the home of Uma and her husband Krishnakumar. These days, his closest companion is his great grandson Trilok, the son of his grandson Vaishakh and Varsha.