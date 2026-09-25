Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Raveendran was appointed chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on Friday, while actor and cultural activist Priyanka Nair was named vice-chairperson.

Raveendran, who has been a prominent presence in South Indian cinema since the 1980s, told Manorama News that he was happy about the appointment.

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“I have always been interested in conducting film literacy programmes and film festivals. It has been a long-standing desire of mine, and I have first-hand experience in handling such programmes. Being able to do this with the support of the government is a big thing,” he said.

The government has also reconstituted the academy's general council, with Deepu Karunakaran, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, M V Girish Kumar, Salim Hassan, B Rakesh, Sajeevan Anthikkad, Jofin T Chacko, Zakariya, R S Panicker, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vazhoor Jose, A Kabir, Sabu Shankar Sherga Sandeep and Abdul Hanan as members.

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The appointment comes amid the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, which is being held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30. Minister for Culture, Cinema and Tourism P C Vishnunadh had on Friday said that the government will decide on the Chalachitra Academy chairman post at the earliest.

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty had stepped down as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy following the change of government in the state in May. Prior to this, actor Prem Kumar took charge of the academy's leadership on an interim basis after filmmaker Ranjith vacated the post.