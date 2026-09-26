Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday granted permission to screen 23 of the 31 films that were initially denied clearance for the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The festival organisers said in a statement that they have finalised the schedule for the 23 films, with screenings set to begin on Sunday.

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Among the films cleared for screening is 'Globe', a Malayalam-Tamil short directed by Shijin V. It will be screened at 2.30 pm on September 27 at Kairali Theatre as part of the Competition Short Fiction section.

Shijin said he was relieved after receiving confirmation from the organisers. “I just received an email from the organisers saying that my short film will be screened at 2.30 pm. I had hoped for the best, and I am glad that I will be able to screen my graduation film at the festival,” he said.

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The Marathi film 'Bhintila Paath' will be screened at 11.30 am on September 28, while Kanhaiya Trivedi's 'A Handshake' will be screened at 6.15 pm the same day, both at Kairali.

In the Focus Short Fiction section, 'Mother Tongue' and 'Kathputliya' will be screened at 11.15 am on September 27 at Sree Theatre.

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The International Fiction section will feature 'Pordentro', 'Melatonin' and 'Raha' at 8.15 pm on September 28 at Sree Theatre.

The International Non-Fiction section includes Lucrecia Martel's 'Our Land', scheduled for 2.15 pm on September 30 at Nila, and 'The Cover-Up', directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, at 8.30 pm on September 29 at Kairali. '58th' will be screened at 8.15 pm on September 27 at Sree, while 'Plan Contraplan' will be shown at 9.30 am on September 30 at Kairali.

Other films cleared for screening include 'Memories of a Window', 'Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk', 'My Father and Qaddaf ', 'Silenced' and 'The Match'.

The Festival Winners section will feature 'Birds of War', 'Guided Tour', 'Rehearsals for a Revolution' and 'One in a Million'. In the special section for Nepali films, Sushil Sapkota's 'Band Aids' will be screened at 9 am on September 29 at Nila Theatre.

The development comes after 31 short films and documentaries selected for the festival were initially left out of the schedule for failing to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the organisers, this was the first time since the festival's inception in 2008 that such a large number of selected films were dropped from the schedule over clearance issues.