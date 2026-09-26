Actor Harisree Yousuf has responded to a social media user who criticised Mammootty after a video showed the actor being welcomed with a tilak during his visit to Gujarat to receive the National Award for Best Actor.}

Yousuf said applying a tilak, drawing a cross or offering prayers are all expressions of faith, and criticised the commenter for his narrow view of religion.

“Malayalis were all happy when Mammookka received the National Award for Best Actor. We applauded him. But one person posted a comment criticising him because a tilak was applied to his forehead,” Yousuf said in a video message.

Calling the commenter “a frog in a well”, Yousuf said artists tend to have a broader outlook. He also referred to a popular song about different forms of worship leading to the same God.

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“Whether you draw a cross, apply a tilak or bow down and pray, it is all directed towards God. It shows love for our Creator,” he said, adding that applying a tilak can also be a traditional way of welcoming guests.

Yousuf also highlighted Mammootty's contributions to society and charitable initiatives, including support for organisations involved in healthcare and free heart surgeries for children.

He criticised those who use religion to abuse others online, saying religion should not be used to create divisions but should encourage people to become better human beings.

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Yousuf further criticised the commenter’s views, saying such attitudes contribute to communal divisions in India. He also made a reference to the Taliban while questioning the commenter’s outlook.

“India is a great country. It is people who think like you who create communalism here. Don't do anything like this again,” Yousuf said.