Priyadarshan's much-loved Malayalam classic 'Thenmavin Kombathu' will return to theatres a week later than initially announced. The 1994 film, which was scheduled for a rerelease on October 1, will now hit the big screen on October 8 in a restored 4K Dolby Atmos format.

The rerelease comes more than three decades after the film's original theatrical run. The restoration has been undertaken jointly by Prasad Corporation and Matinee Now, with the makers giving the classic a major technical upgrade for its return to cinemas.

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The original 35mm negatives were scanned in 8K and digitally restored to Super 4K as part of the process. The film's music and sound have also been recreated and mixed in Dolby Atmos, giving audiences an updated audio experience while retaining the visual character of the original.

Starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead, 'Thenmavin Kombathu' is set against the backdrop of a rustic Kerala village. Mohanlal plays Manavalan, a carefree and impulsive man whose life takes an unexpected turn after he encounters Karthumbi, played by Shobana.

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What begins as Manavalan's pursuit of Karthumbi soon turns into a series of misunderstandings and comic complications involving mistaken identities, family conflicts and romance. The film's mix of humour, romance, music and village life struck a chord with audiences when it released in 1994 and went on to become one of Priyadarshan's most celebrated Malayalam films.

The film's supporting cast added considerably to its appeal, with Nedumudi Venu, Pappu, Sreenivasan, Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and KPAC Lalitha among those featured in the ensemble.

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Cinematographer KV Anand was behind the camera, while the music became one of the film's most enduring elements. Several songs from 'Thenmavin Kombathu' remain popular with Malayalam audiences even decades after the film's release.

For its return to theatres, the film has undergone an extensive restoration process. The original material was scanned at high resolution and digitally restored, while its music and sound were recreated and mixed in Dolby Atmos.

With the rerelease, a new generation of viewers will get a chance to experience 'Thenmavin Kombathu' on the big screen, while those who grew up with the 1994 classic can revisit it in an upgraded format.