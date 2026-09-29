Fahadh Faasil says he is often told that he has a great deal of patience when it comes to handling children. His response? "I'm married to a child."

The actor made the remark while promoting his upcoming film 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', in which he stars alongside young actor Ssara Palekar. Speaking about his experience working with Ssara, Fahadh recalled how she would correct him whenever he got his dialogues wrong.

"I'm married to a 'child'. So when people tell me that I am exceptionally good at handling children and that I have a lot of patience, I tell them that there is a child at home. But now I have met a child who handles me," Fahadh said.

Fahadh praised Ssara for her preparation for the film and said she had even memorised his dialogues.

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"Whenever I made a mistake with my dialogues while we were acting together, she would correct me. My little co-star had even memorised my dialogues. Ssara is such a patient child," he said.

The actor also called Ssara his favourite co-star among those he has worked with so far, recalling the memorable moments they shared on the sets.

"Of all the actors I have worked with so far, Ssara is my favourite co-star. We had so many fun moments on the sets. Only half of those fun moments have made it to the screen. A beautiful film awaits you," he said.

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'Don't Trouble the Trouble', starring Fahadh Faasil, Ssara Palekar and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles, is set to release in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on October 2. Fahadh married actor Nazriya Nazim in 2014 after the two worked together in 'Bangalore Days'. Their age difference became a topic of discussion on social media around the time of their marriage.