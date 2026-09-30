Are you someone who loves football and the vibrant culture that surrounds the sport in Kerala? A new documentary series, ‘Panthadikkam’, is all set to explore the state’s enduring love affair with the beautiful game. Megastar Mammootty will turn narrator for the five-episode sports documentary, with each episode running for around 20 minutes.

‘Panthadikkam’ also traces Kerala’s football journey from the early days of club football and the golden eras of the Santosh Trophy to the modern professional landscape, while also exploring how international football icons and teams, particularly Brazil and Argentina, became deeply embedded in Kerala’s football culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series also focuses on the way football has become part of everyday life in the state. Football-themed autorickshaws, flex boards, midnight screenings, turf matches and fan debates feature in the series, along with stories of supporters who have travelled abroad to watch their favourite teams and players.

The series is produced by Dr Sangeetha Janachandran under Stories Social. Nyx Lopez has directed and composed the music, with Geetartha AR as the writer. Joe Christo Xavier is the cinematographer and Sajeesh Swaminathan the editor. ‘Panthadikkam’ will be available on ZEE5 from October 1.