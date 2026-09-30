Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was last seen in the hit film ‘Satluj’, is set to make his Malayalam cinema debut with Mohanlal-starrer ‘Operation Ganga’. The actor recently shared his excitement about getting an opportunity to share screen space with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner. Taking to Instagram, Rampal posted pictures with Mohanlal and wrote, “Such an honour to have the privilege to share screen space with you, sir. It has been inspirational. The supremely talented and gifted Mohanlal.”

The pictures, shared with the hashtags OperationGanga and Tbilisi, have gone viral, with fans expressing excitement about seeing the two actors together. One fan called it a frame featuring two favourites, while another described it as a crossover they had been waiting for. Referring to their iconic characters from earlier films, a comment read, “Major Iqbal and Major Mahadevan in a single frame.”

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The film is currently being shot in Georgia. Interestingly, director S S Rajamouli recently revealed an anecdote involving Mohanlal during a pre-release event for ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’ in Kochi. Rajamouli said Mohanlal had lent his voice to the Telugu film, directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by Rajamouli’s son S S Karthikeya.

According to Rajamouli, Mohanlal travelled around 45 minutes from his film shoot in Georgia to record the voice-over. The shoot he was referring to could reportedly be ‘Operation Ganga’, which is currently being filmed in the country.