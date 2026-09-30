Yesteryear actor Parvathy’s father, Ramachandra Kurup, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96. A native of Champakulam, he was a retired NSS auditor. The cremation was held at his residence in Thottuva. He is survived by his wife, Padma Ramachandran, and daughters Parvathy, Jyothi P Kurup, while his daughter Deepti V Kurup pre-deceased him. Jayaram and Manu Anand are his sons-in-law.

Perumbavoor MLA Manoj Moothedan and several others paid their respects to the deceased. Parvathy’s family has been based in Thottuva, with her mother Padma being a retired schoolteacher. Parvathy and her husband Jayaram are based in Chennai but visit Kerala frequently. Their children, Kalidas Jayaram and Malavika Jayaram, are married, with both weddings held at Guruvayur in recent years.

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Parvathy, who is no longer active in films, was one of the leading actresses of Malayalam cinema in the 1990s. She earned widespread acclaim for her performances in films such as Thoovanathumbikal, Vadakkunokkiyatharam and Kamaladalam. A trained classical dancer, she has largely stayed away from films following her marriage.