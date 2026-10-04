Baby Jean is taking on his first lead role with 'Aksharam Prathi', an upcoming Malayalam film helmed by Reshma Sivakumar. The project marks a new step for the rapper-turned-actor, who has made an impression with supporting roles in films such as 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' and 'Mohiniyattam'.

Reshma, who has previously worked as an associate with filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, is making her directorial debut with the film. She has developed the story and co-written the screenplay and dialogues with Arun CS.

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The film is being backed by Tippushan VE and Shiyas Hassan under the Indian Cinema Company banner. The makers have also assembled a notable supporting cast, with Grace Antony, Manju Pillai, Sarath Sabha, Chandu Salimkumar and Shaan Rahman among the actors featured in the film.

Behind the camera, Jithesh Mangalapilly is handling cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing. Mohammad Bava serves as the art director.