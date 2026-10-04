Director Chidambaram and Kannada star Rishab Shetty are set to collaborate on two projects, with their first venture reportedly being a Kannada sports drama.

The film, which is expected to go on floors next year, will be produced by Shibu Thameens. Pre-production work on the project is currently under way, while details about the cast and technical crew are expected to be announced later.

Chidambaram, who made his directorial debut with 'Jaan-E-Mann', gained wider recognition with 'Manjummel Boys'. The 2024 survival drama, inspired by a real-life incident, went on to become one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year. He followed it up with 'Balan: The Boy', taking on another distinct subject and setting.

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Rishab Shetty, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most prominent stars in Indian cinema following the success of 'Kantara'. His performance in the film earned him the National Award for Best Actor. Apart from acting, Rishab is also known for his work as a writer and director.

The collaboration marks an interesting combination, bringing together a filmmaker known for experimenting with themes and narratives and a star who has built a strong identity through both mainstream and rooted storytelling.

The upcoming film will be set against the backdrop of sports, although plot details are being kept under wraps for now. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.