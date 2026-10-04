Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, one of Indian cinema's most inventive directors, has died. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai and passed away at Kauvery Hospital on Saturday night, according to PTI. He was 93.

Rao's death marks the end of a remarkable career spanning several decades and multiple Indian film industries. Known for his experimental ideas and distinctive storytelling, he directed films that went on to become cult favourites, including 'Raja Paarvai', 'Apoorva Sagodharargal', 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' and 'Kadhala Kadhala'. He also directed the English-language film 'Little John'.

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His work earned him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil for 'Dikkatra Parvathi'. Even in his later years, Rao remained involved in filmmaking. His final directorial venture, 'Sing Geetham', was released earlier this year.

Rao's mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Virugambakkam for people to pay their last respects. His final rites are scheduled to take place at around 2 pm on Sunday at the Nesapakkam crematorium in Chennai.

Tributes have since poured in from across the film fraternity. Telugu filmmaker Srinu Vaitla remembered Rao for his extraordinary imagination, innovative approach and enduring passion for storytelling.

Lyricist Vairamuthu also paid tribute to the filmmaker in a post on X, saying Rao's artistic contributions would ensure that his memory continues to live on.