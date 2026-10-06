Actress Meenakshi Anoop shared a heartfelt note bidding farewell to Pallattu Brahmadathan, the beloved elephant who tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning. Meenakshi expressed that Brahmadathan’s image would always come to mind whenever she thought of elephants. She added that she could not fathom the grief the family must be experiencing after the sudden loss of the majestic tusker, cherished by temple festival enthusiasts and elephant lovers alike.

“I am devastated by the news of Pallattu Brahmadathan’s death after he was struck by lightning. Whenever I think of elephants, his image is the first one that comes to mind. He was incredibly gentle, almost like a lamb,” she said, adding that her family has always shared a close bond with the Pallattu family.

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One of her earliest memories was visiting their traditional tharavad, where she first saw Brahmadathan standing majestically in the yard. She was initially frightened to see that the elephant was not chained, but the family told her that he was treated as one of their own. “Uncle told me that they understood each other. That reassured me, and I eventually gathered the courage to gently touch his enormous tusk. I still feel fortunate that Brahmadathan was part of that family, because I cannot imagine what might have happened to him if he had belonged to someone who did not treat him with the same love and care,” Meenakshi wrote.

She also remembered Brahmadathan following her as she explored the family’s backyard. “I still believe it was a good thing that Brahmadathan belonged to that family, as someone else could have hurt him,” she wrote, while expressing her grief over his death and sympathy for the Pallattu family.