South Indian superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen after three years, with the much-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer,’ which is slated for release on October 15. The trailer has already generated considerable buzz, giving fans plenty to dissect, from the star-studded cast to a string of intriguing fan theories.

Malayalam actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hakkim Shajahan are also part of the film, with Suraj reportedly playing Dileep, one of the key antagonists. The presence of Mohanlal, who returns to add another layer of star power, has further heightened the anticipation around Jailer 2.

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But it is a brief appearance in the trailer that has sent social media into overdrive. A well-built, sleek-looking man is seen walking through a corridor, prompting fans to speculate that the mystery figure could be none other than Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Rumours of Hrithik making a cameo in Jailer 2, along the lines of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar's appearances, have been doing the rounds for some time. The trailer has only added fuel to those theories, though the makers are yet to officially confirm his presence.

Another aspect that has caught the attention of viewers is director Nelson's apparent influence from the acclaimed series ‘Breaking Bad.’ Fans have been quick to point out similarities in the way certain characters are styled and presented on screen, particularly their costumes and overall appearance.

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Vidya Balan's look has drawn comparisons with Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, the character played by Laura Fraser in ‘Breaking Bad.’ Interestingly, fans have also noted that elements of Mike Ehrmantraut's character were incorporated into some of the character traits in the first ‘Jailer’. This has made viewers wonder whether Nelson is once again drawing inspiration from the cult series for the sequel.

With the trailer now out, Jailer 2 has certainly given fans enough material to speculate about. Whether the Hrithik Roshan theory turns out to be true, how the Breaking Bad influences translate into the story, and whether Nelson can recreate the impact of the first film are questions that will only be answered when the film hits theatres.