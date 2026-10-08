Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, was celebrated for his versatility, commanding screen presence, and ability to bring extraordinary intensity to his performances. Several actors mourned his death, expressing shock at the sudden loss of one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth said he couldn't believe his ‘dear friend Nanaji’ was no more. “My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote. Mollywood superstar and Union Minister Suresh Gopi remembered Nana Patekar as a man who deeply valued humanity and remained committed to causes he believed in. He also described him as an ‘emperor of expressions’ in Indian cinema.

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Suresh Gopi recalled one of Patekar’s oft-remembered observations about the difference between an actor and a star: “A star only shines for the moment, but an actor remains forever.” He said there were very few artists in Indian cinema who had managed to create a distinctive identity through their expressions and performances, adding that Nana remained one of them.

Actor Anupam Kher, meanwhile, recalled receiving the news shortly after completing a stage performance. Describing Patekar as one of the finest actors and human beings in Indian cinema, Kher said his director Gajendra broke the news to him backstage after the curtain call.

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Kher wrote that he then had to meet people, pose for photographs, smile and sit down for a meal while trying to process the loss. Yet, amid the shock, he felt that Patekar would have wanted him to complete his work and fulfil his responsibility towards the audience that had come to watch the performance.