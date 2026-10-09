Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who recently tied the knot, play the lead pair in the upcoming big-budget film Ranabaali, which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16. At the film’s trailer launch in Hyderabad, producer Ravi Shankar appealed to audiences to support the film, while expressing concern over what he described as unnecessary negativity being spread about Vijay on social media. Ravi Shankar has produced the film along with Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Ravi Shankar said audiences would have an extraordinary cinematic experience watching 'Ranabaali' and urged them to appreciate the hard work Vijay puts into his films. “You will have an extraordinary experience watching the film on October 16. We have been associated with Vijay for nearly eight years. He is an amazing person, soft-spoken and genuinely good-hearted. Some people are deliberately spreading negativity about him on social media. He is a good person, so why target him like this? Please appreciate the effort he puts into his films.

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“If you don’t like a Vijay film, that is your choice. But even before we released the trailer, some people started spreading negativity, saying it was a British-period story and questioning whether such films would work. You are looking at Vijay from a distance, but we have observed him closely for several years. He speaks only about his films and characters. He neither talks about others nor interferes in their affairs. His world revolves around cinema.

“I request everyone to stop spreading negativity about such a hero. Think positively about Vijay, and everything will look positive. The film is as grand and high in quality as the trailer suggests. You are going to watch a super-duper hit like 'Ranabaali' in theatres on October 16.”

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Vijay Deverakonda calls ‘Ranabaali’ a celebration of forgotten heroes

Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda described Ranabaali as an attempt to bring forgotten chapters of history and the stories of unsung heroes to a wider audience through cinema.

“In another eight days, Ranabaali will come before you for the Dussehra festival. The history that was hidden from us, the stories of heroes that people did not want us to know, and the tales preserved through folk traditions and Burrakathas so that we would never forget them . 'Ranabaali' will attempt to set the record straight on October 16.

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“Our film is an attempt to celebrate those heroes. I strongly believe that Ranabaali will take these Burrakathas and that history to the entire world, allowing audiences everywhere to experience that world on the big screen.

“The moment I heard the story of Taxiwaala, I realised what a superb writer Rahul is. When he brought me the story of Ranabaali, I felt it was the greatest script Telugu cinema would see this year. Rahul has beautifully created not just the story but an entire world, with characters such as Ranabaali, Jayamma and Hector, the village, and even Shinganamala, which is my mother’s native place.

“He took the subject of the famine and transformed it into something deeply rooted in our culture and mass heroism. While telling such a vast story, he brought together so many layers and connected them to a single purpose. He has crafted the narrative with great care. I don’t know whether Rahul will ever write a story like this again.

“Producer Ravi Garu was the first person to approach me for this film. He gets very excited about mass elements. Then I heard the story. They say that scripts meant for us somehow find their way to us. Until this film, I don’t know whether I should thank Ravi Garu, Rahul or fate. I believe Ranabaali will remain a major highlight of my career, and I am eagerly waiting for its release.

“You must all watch this film on October 16 and take your families along. Watch it to understand what we have gone through to reach where we are today and the kind of DNA we carry within us. I am proud to be part of this film.”

Vijay also apologised for Rashmika’s absence from the event before addressing those he believes have been targeting him online. He said he would not allow criticism to deter him from pursuing his ambitions. “I apologise on behalf of Rashmika for her inability to attend this event. To those spreading negativity, please try to make your own lives better. If my dreams and hard work seem unnecessary to them, should I stop? If my honesty looks like arrogance and my confidence looks like attitude, should I make myself smaller? If they do not understand my journey, should I sit at home? I will not change. They have to change. If you improve yourselves, your families and friends will also benefit. There is no point in constantly trying to pull someone down. Some people are forming groups and creating this kind of negativity.”