Actor Dileep has said he was unable to speak the truth in his own way for the past 10 years, claiming he was jailed for something he had no knowledge of. He made the remarks while addressing an event organised by the Dileep Fans Association in Qatar, where he thanked his supporters for standing by him through difficult times.

“I was taken into custody and put behind bars for something I knew nothing about. For the past 10 years, I have been in a position where my hands and legs were tied, unable to tell the truth in my own way,” the actor said. Dileep went on to acknowledge the love and support he had received from fans, crediting them with shaping his journey as an artiste through his film characters.

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“You are the ones who created Dileep, the artiste, through my characters. There are members of the Dileep Fans Association, people who have loved me through my films, and many others who have prayed for me,” he said. The actor added that people across generations, including mothers, siblings and children, had prayed for him, and described their support as the reason he was able to stand before them today.

“People of all ages have prayed for me. It is the result of those prayers that I am standing here today. In that great battle, you were the ones who held me up when I was caught in a tsunami. It was your prayers that kept me going. I want to thank each and every one of you personally for that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dileep is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Neekkam', directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas. The actor is set to appear in a look unlike any he has sported in his previous films.