Tovino Thomas appears to have a part to play in Amal Neerad's ‘Bachelor Party D'eux’, with a newly released poster hinting at the actor's cameo. The poster, shared by the director on Saturday, shows Tovino holding guns and wearing a bulletproof vest, suggesting that his appearance could be packed with action.

The reveal adds another layer of intrigue to the film, which is set to continue the story of Amal Neerad's 2012 film ‘Bachelor Party’ in a spiritual sequel.

The film brings together an ensemble cast featuring Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Ddheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandhu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayee and Hansika Krishnakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bachelor Party D'eux’ is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19. The film is jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.