Director Jeo Baby has announced his next film, ‘Human’, starring Roshan Mathew in the lead role. The makers unveiled the film’s title poster, confirming that the project is slated to hit theatres in 2027.

Produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions, the film is written and directed by Jeo Baby. Details about its plot and the rest of the cast have not yet been revealed.

The title poster features guns and SIM cards against a dark background, with the film’s title appearing in red. While the makers are yet to disclose the story, the imagery has sparked curiosity about the film’s subject and tone.

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Jeo Baby has earned recognition in Malayalam cinema for films that explore human relationships and social realities through unconventional narratives. His directorial credits include ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, which brought him national recognition, as well as ‘Kaathal – The Core’, ‘Sreedhanya Catering Service’, ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’, ‘Kunju Daivam’ and ‘2 Penkuttikal’.

Roshan Mathew, meanwhile, has established himself as a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema, earning recognition for his performances in a range of roles. He has also appeared in films across other languages.

With Jeo Baby directing and Roshan Mathew in the lead, ‘Human’ is among the upcoming Malayalam films to watch out for. More details about the film are expected to emerge in the coming months.