Moviegoers paying for popcorn and tea at cinema theatres across Kerala may be getting less than what they bargain for. Statewide joint inspections by three departments have uncovered serious irregularities in food sales, including underweight packets and short measures. The drive resulted in 26 cases, five show cause notices and fines totalling Rs.62,000.

The inspections, carried out by the Legal Metrology, Food Safety and Civil Supplies departments, followed complaints of overcharging for food items, failure to display prices and non-availability of drinking water. Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob has directed the departments to conduct joint inspections every month. The latest drive followed an initial round of checks last month.

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In Kozhikode, Surabhi Theatres in Ramanattukara was served a notice for failing to display the manufacturer’s name on packets. At Mallika Plex in Cheruvannur, Feroke, officials found that popcorn packets labelled 60g were short by 7.5g and registered a case. The Food Safety department also registered cases in Kozhikode for storing food in unhygienic conditions, incomplete product labelling and failure to renew licences.

Kannur reported several instances of underweight popcorn. At Archana Complex in Payyannur, packets labelled 65g weighed only 52g, leading to a case and a fine of Rs.10,000. At A K Cine Palace in Cherupuzha, packets marked 60g weighed just 42g, attracting a fine of Rs.5,000. At Dev Cinemas in Kanichar, packets labelled 50g contained only 35g.

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Officials also registered a case against SJ's G Cinemas in Ulickal for failing to get its weighing machine stamped within the prescribed period. The Civil Supplies department directed another theatre to display its price list and provide drinking water outside the hall.

In Kottayam, popcorn packets at Dhanya and Ramya theatres also fell short of their declared weights. Packets labelled 55g weighed 48.6g, while those marked 40g contained only 34.8g. Officials registered a case and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000. Anupama Theatre and Velvet View Theatre in Kumarakom were served notices for using non-standard measures.

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In Ernakulam, a joint team inspected eight theatres in Aluva, Angamaly, North Paravur, Ayyampilly and Njarakkal. At Matha-Madhurya Theatre in Aluva, a Rs. 30 cup of tea contained only 130ml against the declared 210ml. Popcorn sold for Rs.120 weighed just 16g against the stipulated 50g, while cheese popcorn priced at Rs.150 weighed 70g instead of 80g. The theatre was fined Rs.25,000 for short-selling. The Civil Supplies department also directed the management to keep drinking water in a place clearly visible to moviegoers.

Representational Image: Canva

In Alappuzha, inspections at four locations in Chengannur and Ambalappuzha led to a case against C Cinemas in Chengannur for using weighing instruments that had not been stamped on time. The theatre was fined Rs.2,000. Raiban Cine House in Alappuzha was served a notice for displaying the price of popcorn without specifying its weight. At Usha A/C Cinema Theatre in Chinnakkada, Kollam, coffee sold as 130ml was found to contain only 92ml, a shortfall of 38ml. The theatre was also served a notice for incomplete packet labelling and for failing to specify the quantity or weight of food items on its price list. The District Supply Officer and the Food Safety department registered additional cases for incomplete labelling and failure to issue bills. The inspections covered theatres in Chinnakkada and Kadappakada.

In Palakkad, popcorn packets labelled 65g at CNC Cinemas in Chunnambuthara were found to be underweight by 25g. In Malappuram, Leena Theatre in Kottakkal was found selling popcorn packets labelled 75g and 40g that were short by 13.48g and 6.93g, respectively. The Food Safety department also registered cases for storing food in unhygienic conditions, employing food handlers without valid medical certificates and failing to ensure that workers wore head caps while handling food. The inspections covered theatres in Changaramkulam and Kottakkal.In Thrissur, inspections in the Mukundapuram, Chalakudy and Kodungallur taluks found that electronic weighing scales at Chembakassery Cinemas in Irinjalakuda, D Cinemas and Surabhi Theatre in Chalakudy, and Shivadam Cinemas in Oorakam had not been verified and stamped within the prescribed period.

No irregularities were detected during inspections in the remaining districts.