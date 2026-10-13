Director M Padmakumar, known for acclaimed Malayalam films including ‘Joseph’, is making his Bollywood directorial debut with ‘Suryaa’, starring superstar Sunny Deol in the lead role. Shot across Jaipur, Udaipur, and Mumbai, the film's first look motion poster was officially released today on Sunny Deol's Facebook page. Featuring Pragya Jaiswal and Tanushree Chakraborty as the female leads, the film will be released worldwide in theatres by Zee Cinemas on November 20.



Presented by Kamal Mukut under the MM Movies banner, ‘Suryaa’ features cinematography by prominent Bollywood cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil and editing by Ballu Saluja. The film's story is penned by Shahi Kabir, writer of hits such as ‘Joseph’, ‘Officer on Duty’, and ‘Nayattu’. The screenplay is co-written by Karan Razdan, Neeraj Pathak, and Mayank Sharma. Songs are composed by Uttam Singh and Ranjin Raj, with the background score composed by Uttam Singh.

According to the makers, Sunny Deol's performance in this film will stand out as one of the finest acts of his career. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features a notable Bollywood ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Tinnu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Jisshu Sengupta, Rohit Tiwari, Khalid Siddiqui, and Anoop Trivedi.