Celebrities and actors from the Malayalam film industry have voiced their support for the youth-led protests in Delhi, where demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Neha Bora, a prominent student leader and national president of the All India Students Association (AISA), has emerged as one of the faces of the protests sweeping the streets of the national capital.

Actor-filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan shared an Instagram reel featuring Neha Bora, accompanied by a powerful message about the kind of woman he hopes his daughter will grow up to be. “I want to raise my daughter who knows her rights. I don't want her to grow up learning how to merely survive in this world or her life's purpose is to take care of her partner. I want her to be a woman who knows her worth, doesn't need to be saved, silenced, or given permission to be herself, a woman who stands her ground even when the whole world stands against her. You know who I want my daughter to grow up to be her,” he wrote.

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Actress Nazriya Nazim, meanwhile, shared a poster featuring Neha Bora on her Instagram story with the caption, “First day of Dussehra.” The poster draws a parallel between the Delhi protests and Dussehra, the Hindu festival symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Television presenter Ranjini Haridas also expressed solidarity with the protesters, sharing posts in support of the demonstrations and criticising the police action against those participating in the peaceful protests.

Meanwhile, protests over the alleged NEET question paper leak and unemployment, along with the ongoing demonstrations in Delhi against the Election Commission, have continued to gather momentum. The growing support from film personalities and cultural activists has added to the visibility of these movements, bringing their demands to a wider audience.