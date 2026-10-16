‘Obsession’, written and directed by Curry Barker, is set to make its OTT debut soon. Made on a reported budget of Rs 7.2 crore, the film emerged as a major box-office success, reportedly collecting Rs 4,259 crore worldwide. What has particularly excited fans is that the platform will premiere the film in its original, uncut version.

Starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter, ‘Obsession’ follows Bear, a lonely young man who discovers a mysterious object capable of granting wishes. Hoping to win the love of his childhood friend, he uses it to make his long-cherished wish come true. However, things take a dangerous turn when his desire spirals into an obsession, with consequences he never anticipated.

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In its analysis of the film, Onmanorama had noted that one of its biggest strengths lies in the way it builds on a simple premise. “You don't need pages of mythology or complicated world-building to understand what is at stake. Within minutes, audiences understand the desire driving Bear's decision. Obsession simply asks what happens when that wish goes too far,” the analysis observed.

Blending this straightforward premise with supernatural elements, the film explores how a seemingly innocent wish can lead to disturbing consequences. The film will stream on Peacock Hub of JioHotstar on October 30.