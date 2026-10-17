The sudden demise of Belraj Kalarickal, director of the recently released web series 'Kaapi Squad,' has left the Malayalam entertainment industry mourning his untimely death. Production controller Badusha was among those who expressed sorrow over his untimely death.

Filmmaker and actor Rahul Riji Nair remembered Belraj as a visionary filmmaker and a ‘dear brother’. One of the founding members of First Print Studios, Belraj was associated with the production house behind award-winning feature films such as ‘Ottamuri Velicham’ and acclaimed web series including ‘Kerala Crime Files’.

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Rahul took to Instagram to share his grief, writing: “With a heavy heart and immense sorrow, we share the tragic news of the passing of our dear brother and guiding light, Belraj Kalariackal, the director of

‘Kaapi Squad’. As one of the founding members of First Print Studios, Belraj wasn't just a visionary filmmaker and the powerhouse of our creative team; he was one of our own. “His dedication to filmmaking and his boundless passion shaped not only our work, but who we are. Without him, First Print Studios will always remain incomplete. We stand in solidarity with his grieving family and friends, offering our deepest thoughts, prayers and unwavering support during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, dear Belraj. Your legacy and spirit will live on in our hearts forever.”

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The first season of ‘Kaapi Squad’ began streaming on October 15 with four episodes. The shoot of 36 episodes have already been wrapped up. JioHotstar Malayalam also paid tribute to the filmmaker, remembering him for bringing the series to life. “You brought Kaapi Squad to life. We wish we had more stories to share with you. Gone too soon. Forever remembered,” the platform wrote. Belraj, who got married recently, was found dead at a hotel in Kakkanad on Saturday morning.