Veteran Tamil music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, died in Chennai on Saturday, October 17. He was 75. He also composed music for Malayalam films, including ‘The Prince’ and ‘Phantom’.

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva was one of the most prominent composers in Tamil cinema, particularly during the 1990s. Known for his catchy melodies, folk-inspired tunes and contributions to bringing gaana music into mainstream cinema, he built a career spanning more than three decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deva composed music for hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. His soundtracks became an integral part of several commercially successful films, earning him a lasting place in the Tamil film industry.

Among his best-known works are ‘Annamalai’, ‘Baashha’, ‘Aasai’, ‘Kadhal Kottai’, ‘Nerrukku Ner’, ‘Ninaithen Vandhai’, ‘Priyamudan’, ‘Vaalee’ and ‘Kushi’. His collaborations with leading filmmakers and stars helped shape the musical landscape of Tamil cinema through the 1990s, with songs that remained popular among audiences long after their films were released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deva earned the moniker ‘Thenisai Thendral’, which translates to ‘breeze of sweet music’, for his contribution to film music. His ability to move between romantic melodies, folk numbers and energetic gaana tracks gave his compositions a distinctive identity.