Kerala’s cinema experience is set for a major upgrade with the opening of its first-ever Dolby Cinema at EVM Cinemas in Chulikkal, Fort Kochi, on Saturday. The new auditorium promises to take movie-watching beyond the big screen, combining cutting-edge picture technology, immersive sound and a specially designed theatre environment to bring audiences closer to the action. With this launch, EVM Cinemas becomes home to one of only five Dolby Cinema theatres in India, placing Kerala on the map of the country’s premium cinematic destinations.

But what exactly is Dolby Cinema, and what makes it different from the conventional theatre experience?

Friedrich Deininger, Senior Director, Cinema and Partner Management, EMEA and India at Dolby, told Onmanorama that the experience lies in the seamless integration of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a purpose-designed cinema environment — a combination that aims to make audiences feel as though they are part of the story rather than simply watching it unfold on screen.

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At the heart of the experience is Dolby Vision, which delivers exceptionally vivid colours, deeper blacks, brighter highlights and striking visual detail. The technology brings greater depth and realism to every frame, allowing audiences to experience films with a level of visual richness that can transform the way a story is seen.

Complementing the visuals is Dolby Atmos, which takes movie sound beyond the traditional speaker setup. With sound that moves around the auditorium, including overhead, Dolby Atmos creates a more enveloping audio experience. Whether it is the subtle rustle of leaves, the roar of an engine or the intensity of an action sequence, every sound is designed to draw viewers further into the film.

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Together, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos create an experience that goes beyond simply seeing and hearing a movie. The aim is to make audiences feel every moment — from the smallest emotional detail to the most spectacular cinematic sequence.

The technology is only part of the story. The 450-seat Dolby Cinema auditorium at EVM Cinemas has also been designed to complement the audiovisual experience. A wall-to-wall-to-ceiling screen, carefully engineered acoustics and an environment designed to minimise distractions work together to keep the focus firmly on the film. From seating and sightlines to sound distribution, every element is intended to deliver a consistent, immersive experience, giving audiences the feeling of having the best seat in the house.

The auditorium is set to open to the public soon, with several highly anticipated films scheduled to arrive in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.