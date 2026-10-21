'Ramayana,' touted as one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema, has already locked in its worldwide release date. Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Yash’s appeal to audiences at the film’s pre-release event has sparked discussions online. Yash, who essays the role of Ravana in Ramayana, urged audiences to watch the film with an open mind rather than focus on minor visual effects (VFX) flaws. He also cautioned that losing producers like Namit Malhotra could set the Indian film industry back by several years.

“When people like Namit Malhotra try to do something on such a grand scale, they put their name and credibility at stake to take a film like this to the global stage. Please do not focus on small mistakes, such as VFX errors. If we lose producers like him now, it will take us years backwards. It will then take years for such miracles to happen again,” Yash said at the pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Monday.

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The actor also appealed to fans and audiences across the country to support the ambitious project and look beyond minor shortcomings. “He has tried to accept the criticisms and opinions to do it better. I request my audience and fans across all industries, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, to come together and take Indian cinema to the world,” Yash added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part I features Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, while veteran actor Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman. Young actor Ravi Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman, is also part of the film’s extensive star cast. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG is handling the film’s VFX, which is expected to be one of its major highlights. The music is composed by legendary composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. ‘Ramayana: Part I’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.