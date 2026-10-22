‘Bouma’, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Vineeth and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on November 12. The makers have unveiled an intriguing first-look poster that hints at a film packed with distinctive elements. Sagar Surya also plays a pivotal role, and the striking poster has already sparked considerable discussion on social media. ‘Bouma’ will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast featuring Revathi Sharma, Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Lena, Moksha Sengupta, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri, Jaffar Idukki, Vijay Babu, Manikuttan, Sajin Cherukayil, Praveena, Nilja, Jane Andrews, Binoj Vilya, Kavya S Bhanu, Naslin Jameela, Naushad, Senthil, and Bhagath Manuel. Written and directed by Rejin S Babu, ‘Bouma’ marks his next directorial venture after the critically acclaimed film ‘Pendulum’. The project is produced by Bassam Kadhiyar under the banner of Atus Films, with Bhavana Release overseeing its distribution across Kerala.

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Cinematography: Sharan Velayudhan, Editing: Sooraj E S, Music: Christo Xavier, Executive Producer: Danish K A, Production Controller: Job George, Production Designer: Appunni Sajan, Story: Donny Kadammanitta, Sound Design: Jayadevan Chakkadath, Final Mix: M R Rajakrishnan, Colorist: Liju Prabhakar, Costumes: Gopika Unnikrishnan, Makeup: Rony Vellathooval, Chief Associate Director: Abru Simon, Stunts: Kalai Kingson, Art Director: Sibin Varghese, Stills: Jithin S Babu, and Publicity Design: Ma Mi Jo.