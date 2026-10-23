Two films, two distinct worlds, and mysteries that raise questions about life, human behaviour and the truths that lie beneath the surface. 'Aaru Anungal' and 'Kandan'' arrive on ManoramaMAX this week, offering viewers contrasting narratives that explore different aspects of the human experience. While 'Aaru Anungal' follows a man’s journey through the various stages of life, 'Kandan' draws viewers into a disturbing investigation involving disappearances and mysterious practices.

'Aaru Anungal'

What shapes a man as he moves from childhood to old age? How do his experiences, relationships and responsibilities change along the way? Directed by Sambraj and written by Yeskumar, Aaru Anungal explores these questions through the life of a man navigating the different phases of his existence.

The film stars Shivamurali Balasubramanyan, Deepa and Jini Elakkatt. 'Aaru Anungal' begins streaming on ManoramaMAX on October 23.

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'Kandan'

A series of disappearances sets the stage for a disturbing investigation in Kandan. When three Malayali women go missing in the UK, a lawyer-vlogger takes it upon himself to uncover what happened to them. However, as he delves deeper into the case, the investigation takes increasingly unsettling turns.

Written and directed by Jibin Antony, Kandan stars Byju Perumbavoor, Jyothis Jose and Ananthapadmanabhan. Blending mystery with elements of the unexplained, the film builds its narrative around a search for answers that leads to more disturbing questions. 'Kandan' premieres on ManoramaMAX on October 24.