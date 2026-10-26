The highly anticipated second instalment of Amal Neerad’s ‘Bachelor Party’ is gearing up for release. Ahead of the premiere, the filmmakers have started rolling out character posters for the cast. The most recent reveal is Hansika Krishnakumar, who stuns in a strikingly stylish avatar as 'Carol'. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 19.

This poster follows a string of recent reveals featuring Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandhu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Nadia Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, and Jyothirmayee, each generating substantial buzz online. Fourteen years after the original 2012 action hit, the sequel promises to infuse the franchise with a fresh Gen-Z energy.

Hansika Krishnakumar features as Carol in 'Bachelor Party D'eux'

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The first look poster set against a red-and-golden retro backdrop previously went viral on social media. Given the original film's status as a cult classic, expectations are soaring high among cinephiles. 'Deux' is a French word translating to 'two', while also carrying the meaning 'of them' or 'about them'.

Amal Neerad brings together a blend of vibrant young performers and leading stars of Malayalam cinema. The ensemble cast includes Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandhu Salimkumar, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadia Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayee, and Hansika Krishnakumar. The film is jointly produced under the banners of Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

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Cinematography: Appu Prabhakar, Editor: Vivek Harshan, Music: Christo Xavier, Dialogues: Unni R, Sound Design: Tapas Nayak, Production Design: Joseph Nellikkal, Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahamed, Vinayak Sasikumar, Costumes: Mashar Hamsa, Makeup: Ronex Xavier.