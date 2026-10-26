Sridar Theatre, once a favourite destination for cinephiles, was recently rumoured to have shut down permanently. However, the theatre management has now clarified that the iconic cinema hall continues to operate, dismissing speculation that it would be dismantled. Shenoys Group partner Suresh Shenoy told Manorama Online that the theatre has been temporarily closed for renovation works.

“We have temporarily shut down the theatre. The reports circulating on social media are untrue. We are deeply hurt by these rumours, especially because they have caused concern among people who genuinely love Sridhar and associate it with nostalgic memories.

I am tired of issuing clarifications on this matter over the past two days. There are so many cinemagoers who have a deep affection for Sridar. We decided to issue a formal statement to address the concerns of our audience and reassure those who love the theatre. I hope these rumours will finally be put to rest,” said Suresh Shenoy. Suresh recalled the glorious history of the Sridhar Theatre that was opened in 1964. ‘’Sridar was my paternal uncle, who passed away in 1959. The theatre was started by my grandfather and father to honour his memories. Sridar opened in 1964 was the first air-conditioned theatre in Kerala. Besides, it is also the first dolby theatre and the first 3D digital theatre in the state. The theatre was upgraded with 3D digital technology to screen the Hollywood movie Avtar. It was in 2005 that the theatre had undergone a major renovation. Now, the theatre is closed temporarily for another, much needed renovation,’’ said Suresh.

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Although a few Malayalam movies were screened in the theatre in its initial days, Sridar is known for screening Hollywood movies. Not just for the residents of Kochi, Sridar theatre evokes a beautiful nostalgia among movie lovers who have come to Kochi to watch movies. Suresh Shenoys said that the theatre would resume screening after renovating it to meet the demands of modern cinema viewing.