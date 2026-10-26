Actor Suriya, whose film ‘Viswanath and Sons’ hit theatres last month, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film ‘Scene’, directed by Jithu Madhavan. The actor, who believes that the film will offer a fresh and distinctive cinematic experience, said the movie will strike a chord with audiences and emerge as a complete entertainer for viewers of all ages.

Speaking at the film’s promotional event in Dubai, Suriya opened up about what makes ‘Scene’ special, despite having worked in over 40 films in his 28-year-old career. “This journey has been very, very fresh in my 28 years of career. Just like you enjoyed ‘Karuppu’ and ‘Viswanath and Sons’, you will like this one too. I always like to keep the knot of my films a little unpredictable. You can call it a crime thriller or a murder mystery, but all of that will be overshadowed by Jithu’s humour. It will be a beautiful family entertainer,” Suriya said.

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While the film appears to draw audiences in with elements of crime, suspense and mystery, Suriya's remarks suggest that humour will be one of its biggest strengths. By blending an intriguing storyline with Jithu’s signature comic sensibilities, ‘Scene’ promises to offer a mix of suspense and laughter, making it an enjoyable watch for the entire family.

Actor Nazriya, who is also part of the film, echoed Suriya’s confidence and assured audiences that the film would deliver plenty of laughs. Highlighting its fun-filled appeal, she expressed her belief that viewers would thoroughly enjoy the experience. “I am sure all of you will be laughing your hearts out. It is so much fun,” Nazriya said.

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Another major highlight of ‘Scene’ is that it marks actor Naslen’s Tamil debut. Known for his performances in Malayalam cinema, Naslen is set to explore a new cinematic space with this project. Adding to the anticipation, the actor will reportedly be seen playing a villain, offering audiences an opportunity to watch him in a different avatar. The film will hit theatres on November 6.