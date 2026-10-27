Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim, who is set to return to Tamil cinema with the upcoming movie ‘Scene,’ recently made headlines following her appearance at a promotional event for the film in Dubai. Shortly after videos from the event surfaced online, the actor faced unwarranted criticism from a section of netizens over her choice of an off-shoulder dress.

While Nazriya spoke warmly about her excitement to return to Tamil cinema after a gap of over a decade, a portion of the online discourse quickly shifted away from her career milestone to police her clothing. Amid the discussion, Nazriya shared photos of her outfit on social media featuring various poses, captioned simply with ‘Scene.’ Following this, an outpouring of supportive comments flooded her post, with fans urging her to ignore the moral policing and trolls.

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Many supporters also recalled a past instance of the actor standing up for herself—specifically when she raised objections during the release of the 2013 Dhanush film Naiyaandi, where she took a strong stand against the unauthorized use of a body double for a navel exposure scene. Scene is an action-oriented dark comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan (in his Tamil directorial debut), starring Suriya and Naslen alongside Nazriya. During the promotional build-up, Suriya spoke enthusiastically about the project, highlighting how unique and refreshing it feels within his extensive film career.