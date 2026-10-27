Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday shared a power-packed new poster of ‘King’, his highly-anticipated theatrical outing, which is set to release on December 24. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, will also feature Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana, while reuniting him with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh, who had back-to-back theatrical releases in 2023, including ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’, is returning to cinemas after a gap of three years. The poster promises plenty of action and romance and features him in a stylish yet fierce getup, with a rose between his lips and a gun in his right hand. The superstar captioned the image as: "Aaj fir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi... Aashiq Hoon... King. (Today, the memory came again... Not a killer...I am a lover...), lines that hark back to the title track of his 1990 film 'Badshaah'.

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‘King’ also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Shah Rukh had also made a signficant cameo in his son Aryan Khan's debut OTT series 'The Bads of Bollywood'. Suhana made her acting debut with the 2023 film ‘The Archies’, which was panned critically.