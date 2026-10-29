The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will introduce round-the-clock film screenings for its 31st edition, allowing delegates to watch movies throughout the day and night. The festival, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 11 to 18.

While midnight screenings have been a rare feature of the festival in the past, the new schedule aims to make films accessible to delegates at all hours. The move is intended to ease daytime crowds and accommodate senior citizens and office-goers who may find it difficult to attend screenings during regular hours.

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The organisers also hope the extended schedule will encourage delegates to experience the festival beyond conventional screening hours, giving them greater flexibility to plan their film-watching schedules.

Screenings are expected to begin at 7 am. Tagore Theatre, the festival's main venue, will be transformed into a round-the-clock hub, while two additional screenings will be introduced across the festival's venues. The changes are expected to give delegates more opportunities to watch films during the eight-day event.

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However, security considerations make it difficult to keep multiple venues operational throughout the night. The organisers have therefore decided to maintain one main venue as a 24-hour screening space, allowing delegates to arrive at any time to watch films.

The move marks a change in the festival's scheduling, with the organisers seeking to offer greater flexibility while making more screenings accessible to its delegates.