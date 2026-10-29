The upcoming high-budget Bollywood film Ramayana is all set to hit theatres on November 5. Advance bookings for the Hindi original starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Shobana have already begun, while ticket bookings for the Malayalam-dubbed version will open on November 1. Speaking at a press meet in Kochi on Wednesday, the film’s Kerala distributors—E4 Entertainments, led by Gujarat-born Mukesh Mehta, and AVA Productions, led by A V Anoop—announced that they will release the film across various centres in Kerala in multiple formats alongside the Malayalam version.

However, during the first week, the Malayalam version will be available exclusively in 3D, with the 2D version releasing a week later. “We will screen the 3D Malayalam version across all multiplexes and theatres equipped with 3D technology. This film is technically brilliant, and as seen in the trailer, the 3D visuals are fantastic and best enjoyed on the big screen,” said Anoop. The distributors added that the Hindi original will be screened across the state in all formats from day one.

Anoop expressed confidence in the film’s box office performance in Kerala despite competing titles. “Jailer belongs to a completely different genre. Ramayana is an epic story we all grew up with, and people of all age groups are eagerly awaiting it,” he told Onmanorama. Mukesh Mehta also praised the quality of the dubbing across languages. “Even in Malayalam, the trailer shows how precise the lip-syncing and dubbing are. If you watch it in Japanese, it feels like a Japanese film. The dialogues across all dubbed languages have been crafted meticulously to match lip movements,” he noted.

The film’s theatrical distribution in North India is being handled by Dharma Productions, while Sri Venkateswara Creations (Dil Raju) is overseeing the Telugu release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Monster Mind Creations, co-producer Yash’s distribution wing, is managing Karnataka, while Think Studios handles distribution across Tamil Nadu.