Ahead of the OTT release of the hit horror film ‘Obsession’, which will be available in both Hindi and English, director Amar Kaushik recreated a scene from the movie, this time starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. The two actors lent their voices to the Hindi dub, bringing the characters Nikki and Bear to life for Indian audiences. The clip quickly gained attention online, with many Indian viewers praising Kriti’s expressive performance.

Some even suggested her take was better than the original played by actor Inde Navarrette . Kriti voices Nikki, a character obsessed with her lover, and the recreated scene captures her intense emotions as she questions Bear’s feelings for her. Fans also praised the actor's voice modulation. It is interesting to note that director Amar has made a considerable effort to create a version that remains faithful to the original.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actors, who worked together on the 2022 horror comedy ‘Bhediya’, said the dubbing process offered them an opportunity to engage with the film and its characters from a different perspective. "I absolutely loved the film and the performances in 'Obsession'. It's such a gripping, quirky and twisted story. I've never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting and challenging," Kriti told PTI.

She added that the project marked the first time she had lent her voice to another actor's performance. "I had a lot of fun voicing for it, and I can't wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi," she said. Varun, meanwhile, said working on the Hindi version allowed him to notice details in the film that he might have missed during his first viewing. "Working on the Hindi version of 'Obsession' gave me an opportunity to experience the story from a completely different perspective. In fact, I found myself enjoying the film even more because I could look at it so closely," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, directed by Curry Barker, will stream on the platform's Peacock Hub in both languages. The horror film, reportedly made on a budget of approximately ₹7.14 crore, emerged as a global box-office success, grossing more than ₹4,765 crore worldwide. Starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in the lead roles, the film follows Bear, a shy young man who uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his longtime crush Nikki fall in love with him. However, his wish takes a disturbing turn when Nikki becomes dangerously obsessed with him, setting off a series of terrifying events.