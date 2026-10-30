Mollywood superstar Mohanlal's hardcore fans were outraged over the actor's limited screen time in the blockbuster Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’. Now, producer Antony Perumbavoor, who has shared a long-standing association with Mohanlal, has reacted to reports about the actor's limited screen presence in Nelson's film.

Antony clarified that neither Mohanlal nor his team had any idea that the actor's scenes would be extensively edited out of the film's final cut. He addressed the controversy while responding to a mediaperson's query recently. "Malayalis weren't generally happy about it. So are we," said Antony. When mediapersons pointed out that even some of the scenes featuring Mohanlal in the trailer were missing from the final cut, Antony did not hide his disappointment.

Antony Perumbavoor. Photo: Instagram

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Mohanlal's cameo as Mathew in the first instalment of Jailer had made a significant impact in theatres. His fans and cinegoers had hoped that the screen icon would set the screens on fire once again in Jailer 2. However, it was only after the film's release that audiences realised that several scenes featuring the actor had been edited out. Fans and moviegoers were also upset that the crew had not even informed the actor or his team about the changes.

Mohanlal did not share any promotional material related to ‘Jailer 2’ on his social media handles, even after its release. Meanwhile, his fans have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment over what they perceive as an unprofessional approach by the film's Tamil crew.