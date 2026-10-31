Actor Sangeeth Prathap and his wife Ancy are all set to welcome their first child. The couple recently shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot, which has caught the attention of fans for its cinema-inspired theme.

Set against the backdrop of a theatre screen, the photos show Sangeeth and Ancy seated as though they are watching a film. The couple completed the look with 3D glasses and tubs of popcorn, giving the photoshoot the feel of a movie outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures on social media, Sangeeth announced the impending arrival of their little one with a playful reference to the big screen.

"The countdown is running, the theatre is ready and the sweetest of all stars hits the premiere very soon," he wrote.

He also dedicated a heartfelt note to Ancy, thanking her for being part of what he described as their greatest story.

"Behind our greatest story is my favourite girl in the world. Thank you for everything you are and everything you have given us," he added.

Sangeeth has previously spoken about his relationship with Ancy, who is his friend's sibling, and how their romance eventually led to marriage. He had revealed that he fell in love with her even before they met in person.

Meanwhile, Sangeeth is gearing up for the release of 'Hello Dear', in which he shares screen space with Mamitha Baiju. The actor was previously seen in Girish A D's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' and as the lead in 'Medical Miracle'.